SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Scott Andrews, 86, passed away Thursday morning, April 28, 2022 at his home in Salem.

Howard was born on March 14, 1936, in Vienna, Ohio, a son of Scott and Mabel (Bace) Andrews.

A 1954 graduate of Hubbard High School, he was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Howard married the former Elizabeth Venzen in May, 1959 and together they raised two children.

They were faithful members of Real Life Assembly of God Church in Salem, where he volunteered in the food distribution at church called Angel Food Ministries.

Howard began working as a programmer at General Fireproofing in Youngstown in 1958 and he was Systems Manager when he retired in 1991. He also worked part-time at Sears in men’s wear and later at AutoZone in Salem for 23 years until his retirement in 2020.

After retiring, he worked delivering meals for Salem Mobile Meals.

He was a past Master of his Masonic Lodge St. Alban #677 in Youngstown.

Howard enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, tending to his vegetable garden and bowling with his league while at General Fireproofing.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jeff (Lori) Andrews of Salem; his daughter, Julie (Bill) Baumgardner of Grayson, Kentucky; his special friend and companion, Shirley Griffin; five grandchildren, Jordan (Kaitlyn) Baumgardner, Caleb (Amanda) Baumgardner, Ciara (Mitch) Hendricks, Rachel (Jared) Robinson and Joshua Andrews; four great-grandchildren, Meryn, Myles, Everlee and Sophia; brother, Ray (Karen) Andrews and sister, Karen Shamrock.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth in 2008 and his sister, Juanita Robbins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Noon at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Ben Rosser officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. an hour before the services, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to Real Life Assembly of God Church in Salem, 12824 Salem-Warren Road, Salem, OH 44460.

