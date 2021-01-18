Howard B. Arkwright, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard B. Arkwright, 84, of Columbiana, passed away early Sunday morning, January 17, 2021 at Salem Regional Hospital following a short illness.

Mr. Arkwright was born on August 30, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of George and Gladys (Cuddeback) Arkwright.

He was a North Lima High School graduate.

Howard joined the U.S. Army from 1959 -1962.

Howard married Eloise Wessel on September 21, 1963 at the EUB Church in New Springfield and together they would raise three children.

He worked in communications at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and retired from J & L Steel in Louisville, Ohio in 1999 after 36 years.

He enjoyed woodworking.

Howard was a member of Victory Christian Center in Columbiana and devoted much of his time there. He loved the Lord, his family and his country.

Howard will be greatly missed by his wife, Eloise, with whom he just celebrated 57 years of marriage; his children, Adam (Renee) Arkwright of Uniontown, Holly (Ed) McCullough of Cuyahoga Falls and Steven (Aindrea) Arkwright of Salem; grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Shanyn, Kaylyn, Kiarra and Rhianna; great-grandchildren, Lillith and Kobi and brother, Edward Arkwright.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Material donations may be made in Howard’s memory to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Howard B. Arkwright, please visit our floral store.