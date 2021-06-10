Helen V. Peterson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen V. Peterson, 94, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021 at Parkside Health Care Center, where she had been a resident.

Helen was born on May 10, 1927 in Columbiana, a daughter of Elba and Laura Wilhelm.

She earned her Bachelor’s in Education from Youngstown State University.

She was of the Presbyterian faith.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, David Peterson and wife, Yong, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; two granddaughters, Michelle Diehl and Patricia Peterson, all of Virginia and five great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Carl E. Peterson, who passed away December 30, 2000.

There are no calling hours.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

