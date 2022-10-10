SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Wince, 83, of Salem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022 at Mercy Health Center in Boardman.

She was born May 13, 1939 in Beaver Township, a daughter of Arthur and Helen (Hofmann) Horst.

A North Lima High School graduate, she married Craig Wince on October 11, 1958.

Helen was a faithful member of Mount Olivet United Church of Christ and belonged to their Quilters Guild.

She worked in the South Range Schools for 20 years, retiring in 2004.

She was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of Youngstown, was an avid quilter and a wonderful cook and baker. Helen loved spending time with her grandchildren and was dedicated to fundraising for Shriners Hospital for Children.

She is survived by husband, Craig; daughters, Paula (Richard) Juillerat of New Springfield and Jerilyn Weaver of Boardman; son, Mark (Kathleen) Wince of North Lima; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Rachel) Baird, Lindsey (Bill) Zentner, Nathan (Christina) Weaver, Jarod (Shantil) Weaver and Jesse Wince; seven great-grandchildren and brother, Lawrence Horst.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ted and Harold Horst and sisters, Thelma Bashline and Lucille Wright.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 W. South Range Road, North Lima, with Pastor Tim Paroz officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

