Helen “Jean” Dishong, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen “Jean” Dishong, 90, of Columbiana passed away Friday evening, July 2, 2021 at Parkside Healthcare Center.

Jean was born October 21, 1930, in Greenford Township, a daughter of the late Theodore and Anna (Coy) Shears.

She graduated in 1948 at Greenford School.

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in North Lima.

She worked in the office at Hearn Paper Products Co., Spatholt’s Hardware, American Paper Products Co. and in maintenance at Meander Lodge Apartments.

Her husband, Arwood “Butch” Dishong and Jean were married September 24, 1949 and he passed away on July 14, 2003.

She is survived by two sons, David of Columbiana and Donald (Teresa) of North Lima; a special friend, John Weaver of Columbiana and two sisters, Dolores (Jerry) Hanna of Canfield and Naomi Harris of Macedonia.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Columbiana Cemetery Chapel. The family will receive friends at Noon, an hour before the services at the chapel.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

