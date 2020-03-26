Helen Bowman, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Bowman, 91, peacefully passed away Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020 with her family by her side.

Helen was born in East Lewistown, Ohio. She was the first daughter of Arden and Nannie Swope Lehman.

She graduated from Greenford High School in 1947.

Helen was married for 70 years to Lauren Bowman, whom she married on June 19, 1949. Helen worked many jobs but found a career of 15 years working for several doctors. After retiring, Helen and Lauren spent their winters in Sarasota, Florida.

Helen was an active member of Midway Mennonite Church in Columbiana, Ohio, where she had accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at the age of 12. Helen and Lauren served Midway for many years as Deacons. Helen prayed daily for each of her family members.

Helen and Lauren moved to Archbold, Ohio in 2003. They were active members of Zion Mennonite Church, where they made many wonderful friends.

In 2018, they returned to the area, moving to The Villas at Glenellen in North Lima, Ohio.

Helen loved to bake, winning many blue ribbons for her pies. She took great delight in cooking and preparing food for family and friends.

Helen is survived by her husband, Lauren, daughter Terry (Rich) Snyder of Salem, Ohio, son Randy (Barbara) Bowman of Harrisonburg, Virginia, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Beck.

Due to the coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Mennonite Mission Network, 3145 Benham Ave, Elkhart, IN 46517.

The Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio was entrusted with the arrangements.

