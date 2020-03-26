Harry B. Harker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry B. Harker, 89, passed away peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley rehab facility on the morning of Wednesday, March 25.

Harry was born in Youngstown on June 12, 1930 to Ross and Bess Harker.

He married his beloved wife, Margaret A. Swisher, on August 20, 1955 at Delason Methodist Church in Youngstown. Together they raised three children, Mark, Beth and Tim.

Harry could build and fix anything, a real Mr. Fixit. That quality followed him in his career and retirement. After high school, he worked at Hall Painting Company. Shortly after, he was employed by Strouss Department Stores where he eventually became Operations Manager for many of the store’s locations. Perhaps his most valued job was Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds at the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School where he retired after 22 years.

In retirement, Harry enjoyed woodworking, remodeling, traveling and organizing mission trips for flood victims through his church, Mt. Olivet Church of Christ. He was instrumental in raising money to furnish a fully stocked tool trailer for these trips.

Harry brought a bright light to any place and situation he encountered. His sense of humor was always present as he proudly enjoyed many activities and time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was very active in the Boardman Band and Orchestra Parents where he enjoyed years of great friendships and activities.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Milton, Betty Harker Wooten and Nancy Harker Mahonic.

Harry leaves his wife, Margaret A. Harker; sons, Mark Harker of Portland, Oregon and Tim Harker of Boardman; daughter, Beth Freedman of Florida; grandchildren, Aaron, Marissa, Ian, James and Jackie; three great-grandchildren and many many friends.

A private funeral service will be held Monday, March 30 at Mt. Olivet Church of Christ with the family’s pastor, Dr. Michael Smith. A public memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Harry’s honor to Mt. Olivet Church of Christ or your chosen charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, North Lima.

