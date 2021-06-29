Harriett Todd, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Harriett Todd peacefully passed away at Masternick Memorial with family at her side.

She was born in Mansfield, Ohio March 8, 1930, the only child of Clay and Marjorie Monteith Lutz.

She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and attended the Ohio State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority.

She met her husband, John Todd at OSU and they were married March 17, 1951. Harriett and John lived in Columbus until he graduated, then moved to Mansfield and lived in the house where she grew up. In 1963 the family moved to Canfield.

She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown. She worked at Sears for a few years, then was hired by the MCBDD program. She initially worked as a substitute then transitioned to full time secretary. She retired after more than 20 years at Bev Road and Meshel workshops.

Harriett was an active member of Paradise Church for many years. She was church secretary in the 1970s, elected as member of consistory and served as president of consistory several times.

Harriett enjoyed all sports but especially enjoyed watching her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and South Range Raiders. She especially enjoyed the halftime shows.

Harriett is survived by two daughters, Marjorie (Thomas) Davison of Canfield and Amy (David) Clow of Columbiana and sister-in-law, Sarah Lee Zeisler of Canfield. Grandchildren include, Andrew (Tanya) Brown of Fort Myers, Florida, Julie (Tim) Meehan of Summerville, South Carolina, Leslie (Greg Landis) Brown of Dayton, Ohio, Jessica (Corey) Carpenter of Summerville, South Carolina, Ashley (Ryan Echard) Clow of Rogers, Ohio and Emily (Kalijha) Talbott of Salineville, Ohio. Great grandchildren include, Riley, Emerson and Joshua Carpenter, Daniel Meehan, Sophie, Ava and Eva House and Kaliah Talbott. Harriett is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.

Services will be held at Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Road, Canfield, on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation an hour before, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Paradise Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers family suggest a donation to the building fund of Paradise Church, Mahoning County Special Olympics, 5132 S. Turner Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or the South Range Music Boosters, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home in North Lima with arrangements for their loved one.

