NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet “Betty Jo” (Bortz) Rupert, 91, of New Springfield, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at Hospice House in North Lima.

Betty Jo was born July 19, 1932 in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Glenn A. and Olive P. (Whitlinger) Bortz.

She was a 1950 graduate of Apollo (Pennsylvania) High School.

She married Donald J. Rupert on November 27, 1954 and they moved to New Springfield in 1967.

Betty Jo was the proud owner and operator of ‘Betty Jo’s Ice Cream Shop’ in New Springfield for many years.

She was a lifetime member of the American Disabled Veterans Association.

Betty Jo is survived by her two sons, Brett (Kori) of Columbiana and Brian (Colette) of Nathrop, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Amber) Rupert, Joshua Rupert, Rebecca Rupert, Kollin (John) Chupa, Kelsey (Tom) Klim, Kyler Rupert, Karli (Joe) Alfano and five great-grandchildren, Sydney and Kade Chupa, Konnor Klim and Gannon and Luca Alfano.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Randy and sister, Pauline (Albert) Neal.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Ralph Edwards, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harriet “Betty Jo” (Bortz) Rupert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.