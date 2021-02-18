Gregory L. Dailey, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory L. Dailey, 53, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, February 13, 2020 at Mercy Health Care Center in Boardman.

Gregory was born on January 25, 1968, in Salem, a son of William D. and Evelyn L. (Klepfer) Dailey.

Greg was a Columbiana High School graduate and he worked as a diesel truck mechanic for AIM NationaLease for 32 years.

Greg was a gun enthusiast. He also loved to rebuild cars and tractors. He was an exceptional mechanic who could fix anything and he loved spending time with his children as well as his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Jenny Little; his mother, Evelyn Dailey; children, Olivia, Brandon, Elizabeth, Miranda (Blaine), Marisa, Maria (Brandon) and Mikayla (Collin); grandchild, Greyson and one on the way, Henry Lee and sister, Tammy (Tim) Gamble.

Greg was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 19 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, two hours before the services at the funeral home.

Due to our current health crisis, Covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

