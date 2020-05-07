Grace Combellick, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Combellick, 95, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 7, 2020 at the Inn at Glenellen.

Grace was born in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on August 4, 1924.

She met her future husband, Wallace Combellick, while the two were working at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in the research department. They married on February 9, 1991.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Judy Rinker; son, Terry (Amy) Huff; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wallace, who passed away December 16, 2018; sister, Muriel Crossman and brother Richard Parsons.

