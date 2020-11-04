Glenn “Les” Leslie Wiff, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Les” Leslie Wiff, 63, of North Lima passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Wiff was born February 24, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Glenn Ernest Wiff and Jane Margaret Griner.

A South Range graduate, Les, has worked at Four-Wheel Drive Hardware in Columbiana and R&R Mack in Youngstown.

A life-long member of the Lutheran faith, Les will be remembered for his inimitable humor and unconditional willingness to help those around him.

Les will be greatly missed by his wife, Debie Wiff; son, Chris Wiff and his wife, Michelle Wiff; son, Jason Wiff; pets, Addison and Abby and two granddogs, Diesel and Lexi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepsister, Joy Sanders.

Private services were held Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook, send private condolences, or in lieu of flowers, a charitable donation to Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman, or the ASPCA.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glenn ‘Les’ Leslie Wiff, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

