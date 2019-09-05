Glenn Horst, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Horst, 91, of North Lima, Ohio passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 30, 1928 to the late Galen and Dorothy (Fishel) Horst.

Glenn was a proud member of the Merchant Marines.

He married his wife, the late Margaret Dalrymple, February 25, 1950. Together they would raise four children.

Glenn worked at Kaiser Aluminum and National Refractories.

He was of the Protestant faith attending Woodworth Church of the Brethren.

Mr. Horst enjoyed gardening and reading. He was a member of the Beaver Ruritan Club.

He is survived by his children, Karen (Tom) Sahli, Peggy (Matt) Hanlon, Cheryl Allsopp and Randy Horst. He leaves three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; his brother, Charles and three sons-in-law, Rick Libb, Tom Allsopp and Ken Williams.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at Mt. Olivet Church in North Lima.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7 at the church, prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and Visiting Angels.

In lieu of flowers the Horst family would prefer material contributions be made to Mt. Olivet Church, the Beaver Township Rescue Squad or to Beaver Township Shop with a Cop fund.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

