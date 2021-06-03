Glendalee Brink Button, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glendalee Brink Button, 80, passed peacefully away on Monday, May 31, 2021 in her home with several of her children by her side.

She was born November 8, 1940 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Glen and Violet (Christopher) Brink.

Glendalee graduated from Bloomsburg High School and completed her Master’s in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh as a returning adult.

Glendalee was an avid gardener, filling her home and yard with flowers, herbs and vegetables. Over the years, Glenda also enjoyed bowling, roller skating, Bridge Club, oil painting, swimming and doll collecting. She volunteered for the Red Cross as a first responder and assisted at Shanksville on 9/11. Glenda raised and adopted many foster children and had a fulfilling career as a social worker.

Glendalee is survived by her children, Patrick (Gemma) Button of Maryland, Heather (Shawn) Pleska of Salem, Ohio, Christopher (Tara) Button of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Holly Nicole Button of Clarion, Pennsylvania, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Sharon (Robert) Girton of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania and Patsy (Randy) Zeisloft of Toledo, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and eldest son, James “Shawn” Button.

At Glenda’s request, no funeral services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Glendalee’s memory be made to the adoption charity of your choice.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

