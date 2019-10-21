George C. Clay, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George C. Clay, 88, of North Lima, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

He was born February 24, 1931 to the late Noah and Bertha (McClish) Clay.

He married, the late Margaret Griffin on August 17, 1957. Mr. Clay was very proud of his service in the United States Navy.

George worked as a truck driver at BFI Industries.

He enjoyed watching stock car racing, watching, his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon race in the NASCAR series, and fixing tractors.

He was a member of the Simon Road Church of God.

He is survived by his sons, Frank (Brenda) Clay and Timothy (Debbie) Clay, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his siblings Irene Foy, Harry (Lynette) Clay and Norman (Sue) Clay, many nieces and nephews and his beloved companion Buddy.

Besides his parents and wife Margaret, George was preceded in death by his son David, and siblings Betty Coy, Edward and Vernon Clay.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Rd., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Ellsworth VFW post #9571 will render military honors for George at Green Haven Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to WCG c/o Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, Boardman, Ohio 44512

The Clay family would like to extend a special thank you to George’s caretaker and friend Arthur “Art” Johnson from Valley Home Health Care.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong& Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.