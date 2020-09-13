Genevieve Craig (Winsper) Haddle, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Genevieve C. Haddle, 89, passed away Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Boardman.

Mrs. Haddle was born on March 29, 1931 in Boardman, Ohio, a daughter of Earland Mary (Weaver)Winsper.

She married Cecil Craig in February 1947; Cecil passed away February 18, 1977. She married Henry ‘Hank’ Haddle in December 1979; Hank passed away December 28, 2006.

A lifetime resident of the area, Jenny was a member of the North Lima Mennonite Church.

She delivered the Youngstown Vindicator for 27 years.

Jenny leaves to cherish her precious memory her sons, Robert Craig and his wife, Kim of Martin’s Ferry and Richard Craig of New Middletown; her daughter, Helen Walker and her husband, Ron of Austintown; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred ‘Millie’ Parsons of Boardman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband’s, Cecil Craig and Hank Haddle; daughters, Barbara Grieb in 2006 and Karen Evans in 2009; daughter-in-law, Sharon Craig; brother, Earl (Dorothy) Winsper; brother-in-law, Donald Parsons; grandchildren, Christopher Craig and Terri Craig; great-grandchildren, Jarod Grieb and Ashley Sallaz.

Private services were held and burial took place at Paradise Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Genevieve’s memoryto the North Lima Mennonite Compassionate Fund, 90 Mennonite Drive, North Lima, OH 44452.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

