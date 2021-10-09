Gene Taylor, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delmar Gene Taylor, 73, of New Springfield, passed away at Mercy Health Center in Youngstown Friday, October 8, 2021 with his family by his side.

Gene was born on November 8, 1947 in Calcutta, Pennsylvania, a son of Delmar William and Edna (Klink) Taylor.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement while in Company D, 5th Battalion, 12th Infantry.

Gene was a member of the VFW 2799 in New Springfield .

Gene was self employed and owned and operated his own trucking company for 42 years.

When he wasn’t driving or working on his truck, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to talk radio and watching countless episodes of Gunsmoke and the Andy Griffith Show. Gene was happiest when he was on vacation with his family on the lake in Denbigh, Ontario.

He loved his grandchildren and was looking forward to the arrival of his first great-granddaughter in November.

Gene leaves to cherish his precious memory his daughter, Barbara Ware of Boardman; sons, Geno Taylor (Jennifer) of Ottawa, Canada and John Taylor (Alisha) of Newton Falls; grandchildren, Karissa Taylor, Bruce (Breanna) Ware, Jr., Brandon Ware and Lane Taylor; great-granddaughter, baby Giada, on the way; stepbrother, Terry Taylor; sisters-in-law, Claudia Weber and Betty Taylor; niece, Chelsea McNeal and nephew William (Julie) Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mae Frances; brother, Rocky Taylor; sister, Louise Show, stepbrother, Jerry Taylor and brother-in-law, Edward Weber.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 290 following the service.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Gene’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

