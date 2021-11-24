Garrett Patric Seidner, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett Patric Seidner, 27, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021.

He was born on February 22, 1994 to Lisa McCool Seidner and Ron Seidner.

He was a graduate of Beaver Local High School and continued on to receive a CDL from TDDS Trade School.

Garrett pursued a career as a truck driver for Witmer’s Food & Grain, Inc.

Garrett is survived by his mother, Lisa McCool Seidner and father and stepmother, Ron and Joellen Seidner; his brother, Zachary (Lauren) Seidner and his nephew, Nathan and niece, Milly Seidner; his grandparents, Ron, Sr. and Laura Seidner and Dan and Darla McCool; his great-grandfather, Edward Wright, as well as countless loved aunts, uncles and cousins and his dog, Sammie, whom he loved dearly.

Garrett was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Wright.

Garrett’s family will remember him as a one of a kind. His loving laugh, beautiful sense of humor, wittiness and being humble are all characteristics that Garrett portrayed. Garrett made all of those around him feel loved and cared for. He loved spending time with his family especially, sneaking snacks and having sleepovers with his nephew Nathan, niece Milly, Goddaughter, Kaylee and other cousins. Garrett was goal oriented, hard-working, passionate and loyal. He was creative, enjoying drawing and carpentry. He touched many lives with his love and kindness. Garrett will be deeply missed by his family and friends who will cherish the many memories made together.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Friday, November 26. Services will be held at the Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Garrett Patric Garrett, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.