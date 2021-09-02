Frederick Anthony Rhodes, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Anthony Rhodes, 74, passed away at his home in Columbiana, Tuesday evening, August 31, 2021, with his loving family around him.

Frederick was born on November 22, 1946, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Harry W. and Priscilla Ellen (VanPelt) Rhodes.

He married Donna Marie Bender on July 3, 1971 and they enjoyed 50 years together.

He was a member at the Pleasant View Mennonite Church for many years.

He was a farmer and owned and operated Fredonna Farm Market; he also did mason work and transported bulk mail for the United States Postal Service.

He enjoyed fishing, singing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; son, Brent (Martha) Rhodes; daughters, Janelle (Keith) VanPelt and Gayle (Leon) VanPelt, all of Columbiana, Lori (Robert) Showalter of New Hope, Virginia and Diane (Michael) Yoder of Chesapeake, Virginia; 17 grandsons and seven granddaughters; also surviving is one brother, Dennis (Martha) Rhodes of New Waterford and six sisters, Karen (Herman) Lehman of Columbiana, Rhoda (David) Lehman of Leetonia, Betty (Wayne) Schlabach of Millersburg, Ohio, Janice (Allen) Weaver of Goshen, Indiana, Irene (Gregg) Martin of Columbiana and Cheryl (Galen) Ramer of Goshen, Indiana.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church, 549 Chestnut Street Ext, Leetonia.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church and also one hour prior to services, at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 4.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

