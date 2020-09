SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Gorcheff, 93, of Salem, died Tuesday evening at Brookdale Assisted Living in Salem.

He was born June 6, 1927, the son of the late Nicholas and Emily (Beck) Gorcheff.

Arrangements are by Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana.

