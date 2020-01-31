Floyd Kenneth Lile, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Kenneth Lile, 82, passed away at his home in Columbiana on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Floyd was born on June 14, 1937, in Cleveland, a son of Gus and Marie (Lore) Lile.

He joined the Army National Guard and worked as an engineer for Ameritech for over 42 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Jacqueline (Kenneth) Kollar Robinson of Toronto, Ohio; four grandchildren Stephen Kollar, Kendall Neiheisel, Austin Kollar and Ali Stewart and one great grandchild Dedrik Kollar.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Marie Lile and two daughters Niki Lile and Deana Stewart.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to the family to help defray final expenses.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

