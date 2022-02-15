LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Bobby, 70, passed away from a courageous battle with cancer Saturday morning, February 12, 2022, at her home in Leetonia surrounded by her family.

Florence was born on May 15, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert P. and Mary K. (Murphy) Bobby.

A Beaver Local High School graduate, she worked at the mushroom farm in North Lima and then for over 20 years at Ballonoff as a journeyman. Florence last worked as a greeter at Walmart in Salem.

She was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping, gambling and spending time with her family and friends.

Florence was a member of the East Palestine Moose Lodge 467 and was a former Madam President of the Eagles Club Aerie 2415 of New Waterford.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Robert (Jessica) Bobby with whom she made her home and was a devoted grandmother to her three grandchildren, Amanda, Bobby and Lucas. She also leaves a sister, Mary Kay (Walter) Tunnat of Leetonia; brother, Robert P. (Janet) Bobby of Salem and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her companion, Nancy D. Watson and her brother, Patrick.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Noon at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, with Fr. Bob Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m., an hour before the services.

The family will also receive friends on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

