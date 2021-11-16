Evelyn M. Leipply, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Evelyn M. Leipply, 88, passed away at 8:45 am on November 9, 2021 at Salem west nursing home due to COVID-19 complications.

Evelyn was born on July 6, 1933 as Evelyn Mae Metzler to Cora and Paul Metzler of Newton Falls, Ohio at the family farm.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Selma (Metzler) Leipply, Ellen Metzler, Mary (Metzler) Houston, and brothers Arthur Metzler and James Metzler.

Evelyn married Robert Roland Leipply from Petersburg, Ohio on July 28, 1956 and raised four children (Robin, Janet, Douglas and Mark) born within five years and five days of each other at their home in North Lima.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (2003) and survived by her son Robin Robert Leipply who died three hours after his mother (see accompanying obituary) of the North Lima address, a daughter Janet Mae Leipply Koran of Columbiana, Ohio, son Douglas Arthur Leipply of Colorado Springs, Colorado and son Mark James Leipply of Struthers.

Evelyn decided to forego other career opportunities to become a lifelong housewife and mom providing love, care and nourishment to her loving husband and four children. Her family meals were a staple of life in the Leipply family household.

Services for Evelyn will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at noon at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 am – 12 Noon, at the funeral home.

To protect her family and friends, face masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, please use those funds to gather over a meal (maybe with KFC?) with your family, as that is what Evelyn cherished most.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

