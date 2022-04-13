NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn G. Nulf, 80, of Columbiana, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Evelyn was born on December 20, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of James Earl and Mabel Anna (Wire) Black.

A 1959 graduate of East Palestine High School, she married Frank Nulf on December 31, 1964.

She was a waitress at the Skylark in Canfield and at the Idle Hour in North Lima.

Evelyn was a dedicated member of the New Springfield Trinity United Methodist Church. She could be found there most days, helping with the children and youth ministry programs, being a Sunday School teacher and joining TOPS.

As a child, she worked on the family farm. She tended to her large garden of vegetables and flowers and enjoyed canning. Along with her family, Evelyn enjoyed camping.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Mike (Kelly) Nulf of New Waterford and Frank Nulf of Leetonia; granddaughters, Lauren (Allison) Evans of Tallmadge and Leianna Nulf of Leetonia; grandson, Ricky Dilworth of New Waterford and sister, Roberta (Ray) Rohm of East Palestine.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank, who passed away on July 6, 2017; sisters, Marjorie Black and Betty Black Whitfield; brother, James Black and brother-in-law, Willard Hall.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16 at Noon at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Edie Boles officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, before the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 2427 Columbiana Road, New Springfield, OH 44443.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn G. (Black) Nulf, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.