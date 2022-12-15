COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Gene” Franklin Wright, 89, formerly of North Lima, passed away at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Mr. Wright was born on September 6, 1933, in Cowen, West Virginia, a son of Cecil and Wilma (Blake) Wright.

Gene entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He worked as a rail engineer at Republic Steel and was an owner at Wright Trucking Company and Tomahawk Motors. Gene was also a tour bus driver at Sutton Tours, Fine Friends and Transit Tours and did commercial building rentals.

Gene leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, the former Julie Donner, whom he married in 1979 in Negley, Ohio; his sons, William (Stephanie) Wright, David (Kari) Wright, Donald (April) Wright and Gary (Carolyn) Wright; grandchildren, Nathalie (Gary) Wright, Nicholas (Julianna) Wright, Joseph (Sasha) Wright, Nancy (Raymond) Gans, Laura Wright, Autumn Houpt, Elliot Wright, Michaela Wright, La’nivia Houpt, Jamar Houpt, Jamarian Houpt and Owen Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eugene Wright, Jr.; his brother, Bernard (Ruby) Wright and sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (Clyde) Bragg.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

