Ethel E. (Balogh) Lower, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel E. Lower, 91, passed away Monday evening, October 5, 2020, at Hospice House.

Mrs. Lower was born on January 9, 1929, in Poland, Ohio, a daughter of David and Mary (Vargo) Balogh, later moving to New Springfield, Ohio and then to North Lima, Ohio, where she resided until her death.

Ethel was a graduate of Springfield High School and married William E. Lower, on December 9, 1948.

She worked at the North Lima branch of the Post Office until her retirement in 1991.

She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ Women’s Guild and the Searchlight Literary Club of North Lima.

Ethel was sharp and witty, with a dry sense of humor which paid off in the form of winning many jingle writing contests. She enjoyed collecting antiques, traveling the world with her sisters, trying her (considerable) luck at casinos and tracking down the best chocolate. She loved cats and put food out daily in case a neighborhood cat was hungry. In her late life, she developed a strong bond with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and reveled in their company. She had many lifelong friends and was deeply rooted in the North Lima and Mt. Olivet Church communities.

Ethel leaves a son, David Lower and his wife, JoAnne of Boardman, Ohio and a daughter, Susan Bishop and her husband, Robert of Madison, Wisconsin; a sister, Louise Haydn of Collins, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Daniel) Lombardi of Windermere, Florida, Lauren Bishop of Madison, Wisconsin, Kristen Lower of New York, New York and Michael (Amelia) Lower of Raleigh, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Alex Villoria, Bridget Bishop Fitzpatrick and Emerson Lower and one great-great-grandchild, Mateo Villoria.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William who passed away March 3, 1988; her sister, Margaret Snyder; her beloved cousin, Dan Nagy and her grandson, Scott Villoria.

Ethel’s life was celebrated by immediate family at a private service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ or Angels for Animals in Mrs. Lower’s memory.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

