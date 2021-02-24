Ernest D. Martin, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest D. Martin, Pastor of Midway Mennonite Church from 1951 to 1989, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 96.

Son of Daniel C. and Mamie (Yoder) Martin, Ernest married Rosetta M. Blosser on August 28, 1949.

He leaves three children, Susan (Alan) Beuscher, Timothy (Nancy) Martin and Nathan (Barb) Martin and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service for immediate family members will take place at the church.

A church-wide memorial service is being planned for later this spring. More details will be posted on the church Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest D. Martin, please visit our floral store.