Ellery James Snyder, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellery James Snyder, 35, of Columbiana, passed away with his parents by his side Saturday, October 26, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

He was born May 25, 1984, in Salem and lived in Columbiana all his life with his parents, Cheryl and Lowell Snyder.

Ellery attended Robert Bycroft School from the age of 2 and graduated in 2004. While there, he received the R.A. Horn award for achievement and then attended the Senior Center until 2010.

He enjoyed playing with mirrored toys, riding in a bike trailer pulled by his father, riding in a wagon to attend his sister’s softball games and traveling to destinations in Canada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Alabama, New York, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. He loved listening to his nieces play the piano.

Ellery was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana.

Ellery leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Cheryl and Lowell Snyder of Columbiana; sister, Andrea Snyder (Tom Wakefield) of Boardman; uncle, Tom (Janet) Carroll of Greenford; aunts, Kathleen Bame of Portage, Naomi Reno of Sharpsville and Pauline Nery of Florida; nieces, Coraline, Elena and Meredith Wakefield and all of his home caregivers.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers and grandmothers, Paul and Catherine Carroll and Lucille and Emerson Snyder; uncles, Vernon Bame, Walter Reno, Frank Boston, Alvin Carroll and aunts, Charlotte Jones and Helen Carroll.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 South Elm Street, Columbiana.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday evening, October 29th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home and again, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

Interment will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana, 210 South Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408, in Ellery’s name.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.