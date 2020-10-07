Ellen Rae (Dixon) Mentzer-Pittman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Rae Pittman, 79, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Boardman after a brief illness.

Mrs. Pittman was born on May 16, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond and Helen (Pollack) Dixon.

Ellen worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown in the early 1960s and became a homemaker and mother after marrying Larry M. Mentzer in 1963.

A resident of the area since 1972, Ellen was a foster parent from 1975 – 1985 for Mahoning County Children Services, bringing over 40 babies and children into her home where she provided much needed love and emotional support.

She married Ronald Pittman in 1988 and enjoyed 32 amazing years of love and laughter. They often travelled and were active participants in the Cushman Scooter Club and the antique John Deere associations. Ellen was also a member of the Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for years.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Ronald, of Columbiana; her three children, Karen Mentzer (fiancé Ken Smith) of Canfield, Larry M. (Linda) Mentzer, Jr., of Oceanport, New Jersey and Patti (Jeff) Mentzer-Adams of Boardman; as well as her stepchildren, Kenneth (Tonya) Pittman of East Liverpool and Mike Pittman of Columbiana; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Marie Pollack Dixon and her first husband, Larry M. Mentzer, Sr.

Private services were held, and burial was at Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Ellen’s name to the American Legion Post #290, PO Box 143, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

