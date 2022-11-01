COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Mae Kimpel, 85, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, with her two daughters by her side.

Mrs. Kimpel was born on February 6, 1937, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harry and Helen Marie (Sias) Hall.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, and married William J. Kimpel on December 7, 1957.

She worked as a bank teller, but enjoyed most of all being a mom, grandma and homemaker and loving those in her community.

Ella Mae belonged to the Columbiana Women’s Club, and was actively involved with her church community through the years. She was a faithful member of the Methodist church and the Upper Room Fellowship church.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her children Beth Ann (Raymond R.) Sheldon of Columbiana, with whom she made her home, Jane C. Logan of Columbiana, Robert J. (Julie) Kimpel of Canfield and Jeffrey Kimpel of Columbiana; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and her sister Charlotte (Samuel) Colmery of Aurora..

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William J. Kimpel, her son William R. Kimpel, and eight siblings Harry, Kate, Ruth, Elmer, Jean, Francis, Jim and Shirley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Upper Room Fellowship church, 500 Sponseller Road, Columbiana with Pastor Chuck Hamilton officiating.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Ella Mae’s memory to Upper Room Fellowship, 500 Sponseller Road, Columbiana, OH 444o8 or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), PO Box 842, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

