Elizabeth Joy (Weaver) Horst, Leetonia, Ohio – Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Joy (Weaver) Horst, 57, of Leetonia passed away peacefully after a battle with sarcoma and cancer on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

She was born October 29, 1961, to the late Elmer and Martha Weaver in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth will be remembered by all as a sweet, caring and friendly person. She devoted her life to raising her children for the Lord and being a blessing to others. Elizabeth worked occasionally at the family’s business Horst Sub & Deli. Cooking, flowers, gardening, grandchildren, and time spent with her husband were her delights.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of thirty years, Leon Horst; her five children Sheldon (Rachelle) Horst of Salem, Wynne (Sharilyn) Horst of Lisbon. Serena, LeVon and Monica Horst, all of Leetonia; five grandchildren Alanna, Allison, Kyler, Brittany and Wynston; three sisters Martha Rose (the late David) Weaver of Wisconsin, Mary Ann (Arlin) Miller of Missouri and Rachel (Llewellyn) Miller of Missouri and three brothers David (Marlene) Weaver of Pennsylvania, Timothy (Carolyn) Weaver of Pennsylvania and James (Twila)Weaver of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers E. Paul Weaver III (Miriam) and Daniel Weaver.

The family wishes to thank all the friends who shared so much love, prayers, concern, and food over the time of Elizabeth’s sickness. They also greatly appreciate the kind nurses from all Caring Hospice, who helped make Elizabeth’s final month more comfortable.

Visitation will be held at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church on September 22, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church, 549 Chestnut St. Ext, Leetonia, Ohio, with burial following the service.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

