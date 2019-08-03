Elizabeth A. “Mimi” (Culp) Luteri, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. “Mimi” Luteri, 94, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.

She was born January 26, 1925, to the late Homer “Cy” and Esther (Houk) Culp.

Mimi was a Columbiana High School graduate and received her bachelor’s degree in Music Theory from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.

Mimi was a homemaker and an accomplished musician who taught piano lessons in her home. She lived in San Antonio, Texas, Iowa City, Iowa and in St. Peter, Minnesota. Mrs. Luteri was a supporter of symphony orchestras wherever she lived and took great pride in being a member of the Youngstown Symphony Guild.

She enjoyed playing both tennis and bridge and in later years, traveling with her lifelong friends from Columbiana. Mimi spent many summers at Lake Chautauqua, New York, with family and friends.

Mimi is survived by her children, David E. Carlson of Belize and Kathryn L. (Dan) Deskin of Boardman and her grandsons, Michael C. and Samuel D. Deskin, both of Columbus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert and David Culp and husbands, Claude Carlson and Peter Luteri.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 South Elm Street, Columbiana, Ohio 444408.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

