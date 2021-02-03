Elaine M. Winkel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. WInkel, 74, of North Lima, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Boardman surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Winkel was born on January 25, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Cora (Sauerwein) Rapp.

She graduated from North Lima High School and married Richard Winkel, with whom she recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.

While she liked being a homemaker, Elaine also enjoyed her job as a merchandiser for Revlon and Max Factor.

She was a member of 4-H and loved vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. Elaine was known to be an excellent cook and an avid sewer, knitter and decorator. She made many costumes for Cub Scout parades. She was also a master gardener and gardened at Fellows Riverside Gardens. Elaine loved her friends and getting out to meet new people. In recent years, she had suffered from many strokes but with great determination she moved forward and regained much of her strength back.

Elaine leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband, Richard; her son, Tod (Laurie) of North Lima, son, Rob Simmons of Florida and daughter, Heather (Kim Edmonds) of California; grandchildren, Parker of Salt Lake City, Utah and Jessie and Nikki, both of North Lima and sister, Kay of North Lima. She also leaves her cat, Finky.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronnie Rapp.

Private services will be held in the Spring.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

