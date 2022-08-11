COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Good, 81, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022.

He was born to the late Merlin and Esther (Brunk) Good on October 10, 1940.

At a young age he went with his family to Kentucky, where his parents were doing mission work.

After graduating from high school he moved to Columbiana, where he worked on a farm. He resided in Columbiana most of his life.

Truck driving was his occupation and he made many friends over the years.

He is survived by his children, Monica (Doug) Kuhns of Tipp City, Ohio, Ronald (Wendy) Good, Michael (Mary Ann) Good and Melanie Genova, all of Columbiana; 12 grandchildren, Justin, Lance, Hillary, Ronald, Timothy, Rebecca, Andrew, Nickolas, Zackary, Haley, Bethany and Mitchell; five great-grandchildren and siblings, Twilla Miller of Hartville, Ohio; his twin, Evelyn (Ira) Kurtz of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Elnora (Orvan) Yoder of Middleburg, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Darrel and his sister, Ruby Reed.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Edwin’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

