Edward Joseph Mowchan, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Joseph Mowchan, 83, passed away at his home in North Lima on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Mr. Mowchan was born on March 25, 1937, in Beccaria, Pennsylvania, a son of Metro and Mary (Nalepi) Mowchan.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, Edward married the former Shirley Miller on February 27, 1960 and worked in the tool and die department at GM Lordstown for over 30 years and belonged to the UAW Local 1714.

Of the Catholic faith, he was a St. Christine Parish parishioner.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to polka music.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, Shirley and son, Edward L., with whom he made his home; his daughter, Melanie Solomon and her husband, David of Youngstown; grandchildren Jessica (Donnie), Nicolaus and Ryan; sister, Louise Pollock of Virginia and brother, David Mowchan of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, at 12:00 noon, at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Deacon Robert Cuttica officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, from 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service at 12:00 noon, at the funeral home.

Due to our current health crisis please observe all proper social distancing guidelines. Masks or facial coverings are recommended if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Edward.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

