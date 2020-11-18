Dwight Elden Tatman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwight Elden Tatman, age 89, of Columbiana, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17 at Salem North Health Center, Salem, Ohio.

Beloved husband of the late Janet L. (Giles) Tatman, one of eight children of the late Gilbert and Lilly Tatman and caring father of two children, Teri (Jim) Morgan and Dave (Barbie) Tatman. He leaves behind seven grandchildren John, Philip (Erin), Parke Tatman, Scott, Jeff (Liz) Morgan, Amy (Tim) Baldwin and Mark (Dee) Morgan; one great-grandson, Aidan; two great-granddaughters, Ireland and Reid; one sister-in-law, Hazel; nieces, nephew, dear friends and a house full of so many mementos of his childhood and the couple’s travels.

Born in New Lexington and raised in Crooksville, Perry County, Ohio, Dwight joined the U.S. Army in 1951. He married Janet in 1953 and finished his service living with her in Glen Burnie, Maryland and then Zanesville, Ohio.

After taking his position with Cigna, he moved the family to Columbiana, Ohio.

At heart, Dwight was a family man. He visited his mother, in-laws and siblings regularly and always welcomed them to Columbiana. He dearly loved his grandchildren and outfitted his home and backyard as the ultimate playground. Dwight is described by his family as a man with all the answers and the ultimate planner. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family, always planning the perfect summer vacation. In their retirement years, he and his wife refurbished their GMC Suburban as a camper and drove to Alaska and back across Canada on a two-month vacation.

Dwight was dedicated to his work as a regional manager for insurance claims adjusting, traveling between Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania every week for many years.

He was active with his wife in many community activities and with his son in the Boy Scouts of America.

He was a member of the Columbiana First United Methodist Church.

Private family interment will take place at the Penn Township Cemetery, Pennsville, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to Columbiana First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana with the arrangements for their loved one.

