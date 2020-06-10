Douglas L. Bieber, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas L. Bieber, 80, of New Springfield, passed away peacefully late Sunday evening, June 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Bieber was born on February 27, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, a son of Orville Bieber and Hazel Cool Bieber.

He attended Boardman High School and enlisted in the U.S. National Guard.

He married the former Mary Ann Butch on August 13, 1966.

Douglas was a member of Paradise Community Church in Canfield.

He developed, owned and operated Tech-Ni-Tool Industries and High-Tech Molding Industries.

He enjoyed snowmobiling and playing with his tractors and backhoes. He liked being outside and going on road trips with his wife.

Douglas will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; his daughter, Lisa Zoldan and two granddaughters, Abigail and Lillianne Zoldan, all of New Springfield; sister, Audrey (George) John of Niles; brother, Orville “Bill” C. Bieber, Jr. of Canfield, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service was held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, North Lima. Military honors were accorded by the Salem AMVETS Post #45.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Douglas L. Bieber, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.