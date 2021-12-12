YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Jones, 85, of Youngstown, entered the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while surrounded by his loving family the evening of Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

Don was born in Youngstown, January 26, 1936, the son of William and Dorothy Jones.

He attended East High School.

During his teenage years, he worked at Idora Park. At the age of 18 he became employed by Wean United Engineering and Foundry and worked there until his retirement. He served in the United States Army.

Don met the love of his life Maureen when they were 15 and 14 years old and they have been inseparable since. They later married and began their family. They never went to bed without a kiss and saying I love you, even on his last evening on this Earth as he entered eternal life holding her hand. His children, grandchildren and great-grandson were his pride and joy. Everyday, family was at their home with lots of love and laughter.

Don enjoyed day trips with Maureen, woodworking and making crafts, cooking, working in the yard, hosting holiday dinners and walking the beach of Presque Isle where he collected stones, shined and sealed them with the message “Jesus loves you on it” and gave them to people he met.

Don learned about the love and salvation of God from his sweet Mom, he loved to read the Bible, listen to gospel hymns and pray over his family and friends. He was a member of Bridge of Hope church.

This gentleman is our hero, our rock and the head of our family. He is so loved and has left the biggest hole in our hearts. Our only peace is that we will see him again in heaven.

Don leaves his wife, Maureen (Collins) Jones; his children, Karen (John) Prusak of Boardman, Donald (Melissa) Jones of Poland, Colleen (Raymond) Lopez of Youngstown; grandchildren, Brianna (Michael) Santoro, Donald Jones, Olivia Prusak, Eric Jones, John Prusak, Alana Lopez, Ava Lopez; great-grandson, Luciano Santoro; sisters, Dorothy Dweck, Carol Hollenbaugh, Beverly (Wendell) Neal; many nieces and nephews and his best friend from the age of 13, Mike Carney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William, Richard and Robert and sister, Jean Alexander.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, followed by the service, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Bridge of Hope Church, 7580 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

