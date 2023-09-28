COLUMBIANA, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – Donald P. “Donnie” Meek, 72, formerly of Struthers, Ohio but called Columbiana home, passed away Sunday, September 24th, 2023.

Donnie was born May 15, 1951, to the late Joseph “R.K.” Meek and Ada “Sally” Meek.

He is survived by his children Jessica Fairchild and Erica Meek; grandson, Leo Fairchild; ex-spouse, Stephanie Meek; sister, Mary Ferko; brother, Joe Meek; niece, Melissa Meek and nephews, Jeremy Meek and Doug Grimm.

Besides his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Turner and partner Sherry Duriga.

Donnie always lived and loved fully. And to all who knew him well, we’re sure he’s laughing and saying, “Peace Out!”

Services will be private.

