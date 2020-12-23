Donald L. Gerner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald ‘Don’ L. Gerner, 85, passed away from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in the comfort of his own home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on December 11, 1936, in Youngstown, to the late Evelyn (Klingaman) Gerner and Wayne H. Gerner.

Don was a 1956 graduate of South High School.

After high school he went into the workforce and served in the US Army.

On December 13, 1958, he married the love of his life Bonnie (Schoenfeldt) Gerner with whom he would spend the next 62 years.

Don and Bonnie had two wonderful children together and enjoyed life side by side through thick and thin.

He worked hard as a tool and die maker at Brainard Rivet Company for 34 years.

His great love of the Lord shone through everything he said and did. He and his wife attended Victory Christian Center of Columbiana. Don spent his entire life serving others, whether it was fixing up cars or volunteering at church. He loved all who crossed his path and always extended his hand and heart to help others.

He was an avid animal lover and could often be seen walking around the neighborhood with a big, fluffy dog at the end of a leash.

He was crazy about his family more than anything.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie (Schoenfeldt) Gerner; his two children, Scott (Darlene Tusa) Gerner and Kim (Dan) Patton; three precious granddaughters, Shiloh, Lily and Emily Hawkins and his brother, John (Donna) Gerner.

When he stepped into eternity, he was reunited with his parents, his in-laws and his favorite cousin, Larry.

After a long, hard battle with Alzheimer’s disease, he has victory and is finally free.

Memorial services officiated by Pastor Jason Walters will be held on Tuesday, December 29, at 5:00 p.m., at Victory Christian Center, 350 OH-7, Columbiana, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 29, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., an hour before the service, at Victory Christian Center.

The family would like to extend an invitation to a time of fellowship at the church immediately following the service.

Due to our current health crisis, covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald ‘Don’ L. Gerner, please visit our floral store.