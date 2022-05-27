NEW SPRINGFIELD – Donald Edward Manning, 80, passed away unexpectedly at his home in New Springfield Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022.

Mr. Manning was born on September 8, 1941, in Salem, a son of H. Donald and Elizabeth (Jacobson) Manning.

He was a Springfield Local High School graduate.

Donald entered the U.S. Air Force in March of 1966 and worked as an air mechanic.

After his discharge in March 1972, Don worked at General Motors for over 20 years as a lineman.

He enjoyed his vegetable and herb gardens and making his homemade wine. He loved golfing, fixing things, riding his motorcycle and visiting the Rogers market and other flea markets.

Don belonged to the American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana, VFW Post 2799, Eagles Club Aerie 2415 of New Waterford, Bessemer Croatian Club, SNPJ of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, Mahoning Sportsman Club and the Johnson Club. Don was proud to have been a 32nd degree Mason at the Allen Masonic Lodge #276 in Columbiana.

Don leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, the former Sandra Carter, whom he married February 28, 1979; his son, Patrick (Patty) Manning of Columbia, South Carolina; his daughter, Melissa (Tom) Smith of Canfield; grandchildren, Taylor and Sean Manning, Katelyn Manning and Mikayla Sneltzer and Nathan Betke, Jr.; brother, Jim (Sue) Manning and too many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews to mention.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Don Manning III and his first wife, Jacqueline Wilson Manning, as well as his precious dog, Sassy.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Adam Rodgers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will also be held at this time, conducted by the Allen Lodge #276.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 290.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.