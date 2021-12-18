YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribtutes) – Donald E. Work of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, due to complications from covid.

Don was born August 8, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Ross S. and Alice Olive (Egan) Work.

He graduated in 1962 from North Lima High School.

After graduation, he went on to work on the P&LE Railroad and then Sheely’s Furniture.

Don was known to all for telling his jokes, his stories, and his orneriness. His greatest joy though was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. There wasn’t a football game, basketball game, concert, play, birthday party or family gathering that he missed. He was always there to cheer on the people he loved.

Don was also very dedicated to his church, New Springfield Church of God, where he enjoyed working in the Welcome Center, being an usher, and singing. If Don wasn’t at a family activity or church, you could find him fishing or rooting on the Browns or Indians.

He also enjoyed watching his beloved South Range Raiders, where he is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. He also helped to build the early foundation of what would become the powerhouse Raider football and baseball programs by coaching and serving on many boards starting in 1968 and continuing on for 43 years.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 56 years, Carole S. Work and their children, Donald Work, Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, Kellee Chaffee and her husband, Michael, of Columbiana and Stephen Work and his wife, Cynthia, of Boardman; grandchildren, Justin Williams, Rebecca Williams, Andrew Work, Zachary Chaffee, Joshua Chaffee, Chelsee Chaffee, Spensor Work and Logan Work; great-grandchildren, Eric and Abigail Williams; siblings, Paul Work and his wife, Fredda and Alice Smith and her husband Calvin; sisters-in-law, Katherine Sargent and her husband, Richard and Donna Pondoff and her husband, Lou; brothers-in-law, Keith Bradley and Christopher Bradley and his wife, Natalie; many nieces and nephews and his very best friend, Pete Peppel.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Kenneth and Loraine Bradley; brother Robert Work and his wife, Charlotte; sister, Eileen Blake and nephew, Jason West.

Following Don’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Instead, there will be a picnic with fishing in his honor at a later date.

The family would like to thank all of our family and friends that have helped us through this difficult time. Words can never express our gratitude.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

