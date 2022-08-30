COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald D. Hollister passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was 94 years old.

Don was born on July 10, 1928 in Marietta, Ohio, the son of Amos and Gladene (Robinson) Hollister.

He moved to Youngstown in 1948 to work in the steel mills. He worked at Republic Steel (LTV) for 38 years before retiring. He worked in the Mobile Equipment Department and operated the crane for many of those years.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 and served in Korea until 1953. He continued his service in the Army Reserves for the next five years. Donald was a proud member of the American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Donna May (McRill), whom he married on May 13, 1951; his three daughters, Barbara Feaster, Martha (Russell) Alexander and Jacqueline Hollister; four grandchildren, Niki (Philip) Koch, Julie (Keith) Whan, Heather (William) McCabe and Marcus Feaster, along with seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Edna (Andy) Anderson.

Some of his favorite activities included building things, traveling out west and boating. His favorite place to be was with his tools working on a project. He could find a way to fix almost anything and enjoyed the challenge.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Dewey and a sister, Edith (Ed) Bleyer.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Boys Town or Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Mt. Olivet Church, 410 W. South Range Road, North Lima, Ohio on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Grace Hospice for their kind and unfailing care, along with BTVFD for all their support.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

