Donald A. Stratton, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Allen Stratton, 86, of Poland, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Mercy Health Center in Boardman, surrounded by his family.

Donald was born March 18, 1935 in Boardman, a son of James Allen and Ruth (Craig) Stratton.

A 1953 Boardman High School graduate, he married the former Mildred Guterba in February 1957 and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Army.

Don was with the Army from 1959 to 1962, during which he was a radio relay and carrier operator.

Donald was a faithful member of Mount Olivet United Church of Christ for over 60 years. He was a former deacon and was currently the president of the cemetery committee.

Don worked for Rohrer Engineering and retired from Forester Systems in 2000.

Don loved being outdoors and in his beloved hobby shop where he spent countless hours with his son Allen where they would work meticulously on various projects. He was skilled in mechanics and during his lifetime built two ultralight airplanes in which he modified the engines in both. He flew both ultralights successfully. He also rebuilt Jeeps, Volkswagens, tractors, motorcycles and anything that had an engine. He was gifted and talented in being able to design and invent something from scratch. His skills were endless and his mind was always looking for the next thing to invent, design and bring to life.

Don also enjoyed spending time with family at their cabin in the Allegheny Mountains, which he helped build. While he enjoyed riding in his side by side the many miles of trails with his wife, he met many fellow campers there who became special friends.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mildred; daughter, Becky (Brad) Bierdeman; son, Allen (Jodie) Stratton; grandchildren, Brennan Stratton, Zac White and Marissa White and great-grandchildren, Lucy, Zander and Tatum.

In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his sisters Martha Hickman and Carol Orr.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Church, and again on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 W South Range Road, North Lima.

The family suggests memorial donations may be made in Don’s name to the Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ Memorial Fund.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

