Don T. Naylor, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don T. Naylor, 74, passed away Thursday morning, July 29, 2021 at his home in Columbiana.

Mr. Naylor was born on June 10, 1947 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He married the former Kathleen “Kathy” Gwynne on January 16, 1979 and they celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary this year.

He worked at American Standard and his passion was Outreach Ministries in Youngstown. Don enjoyed working with the inner city youth and the teen challenge program, as well as making home visits. He was a minister and loved the Lord and wanted to share His message.

Don leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, Kathy; three children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held.

