COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Louise Graft, 61, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday evening, February 21, 2023 at Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her family.

Diane was born on April 19, 1961, in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Betty Lou (Staub) Kozicky.

She graduated from ITT business school in Cleveland with a concentration in finance.

Diane worked at National City Bank and later PNC Bank in the surrounding areas, retiring after 39 years.

She married David Graft on October 4, 1986.

She was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed crocheting and collecting Longaberger baskets, but her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren. Diane looked forward to going to the lake house with her husband David, and being with her friends from high school and other good friends. She also enjoyed day trips to Amish Country.

Diane will be greatly missed by her son Deric (Kristine) Graft of Westerville, Ohio; daughter Dana Graft of Willoughby; grandchildren Camden and Peyton Graft; sisters Brenda Kozicky of Eugene, Oregon and Carol Bolchalk of Kernersville, North Carolina; niece Anna (Brandon) Gross, nephew Joshua Bolchalk, great nieces Liliana, Iyla, and Kinlee and a great nephew on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents Betty Lou and Russell Kozicky and her husband David, who passed away April 25, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Shirley Elosh officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, Ohio and again at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Hospice House in Diane’s memory.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

