Dean A. Schultz, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dean A. Schultz, 78, of North Lima, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Dean was born on October 3, 1942, in Woodworth, Ohio, a son of the late Adin and Theda (Peppel) Schultz.

A lifetime area resident, he was a 1960 Boardman High School graduate.

Dean worked in the auto repair business and was a partner in Schultz Bros.

He married Joann Beard on November 20, 1978. Dean and his wife were both active members of Paradise Community Church.

Dean leaves his wife of 41 years, Joann; two sons Dean Allen and his wife Mimi of Abilene, Texas and Jason Bradley and his wife Sara of Austin, Texas; daughter Kaila Dee Martin and her husband Mike of Odem, Texas , eight grandchildren and two nephews Jeff Schultz and his wife Tracey and Tim Schultz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Dale and Wayne, and an infant son Jon Christian.

Per his wishes, a private service and burial was held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Dean’s name to Children of Promise International in care of Roger Lai, 6844 Loop Road, Centerville, OH 45459-2159.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

