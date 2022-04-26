COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Michael Graft, 64, of Columbiana, passed away Monday evening, April 25, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland surrounded by his family.

David was born on September 29, 1957, in Salem, a son of Jack and Martha (Swope) Graft.

A South Range High School graduate, he was of the Christian faith.

He was self-employed at 344 Auto Sales. An excellent auto body mechanic who also sold cars, David was able to fix anything on a car or tractor. He was partial to John Deere tractors and felt there were none better. He did car restorations, collected Ford Mustangs, and operated a store that sold NASCAR memorabilia. He tended to his yard and vegetable gardens with love. He enjoyed coaching local sports as well: soccer, baseball, girl’s basketball and Little Clippers Football to name a few.

He will be missed by all those who knew him.

David will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Diane Kozicky, whom he married on October 4, 1986; son, Deric (Kristine) Graft of Columbus; daughter, Dana Graft of Willoughby; his mother, Martha Graft; grandchildren, Camden and Peyton Graft; brothers, Fred (Susan) Graft of Columbiana and Ricky (Jill) Graft of Navarre, Ohio; sisters, Chris (John) Kurtz of Columbiana and Nancy (Maynard) Plank of Madison, Florida; niece, Anna and nephews, Adam, Matt, Corey and Josh.

He was preceded in death by his father Jack and his mother and father-in-law, Betty Lou and Russell Kozicky.

A memorial service will be held at Noon on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Shirley Elosh officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the funeral home and again at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, April 29, at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Hospice House and Salem Hospital, especially David’s nurses on the second floor, Jen and Herman, who helped David during this difficult time.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Michael Graft, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.