David Donald Copeland, Jr., Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Donald Copeland, Jr., passed away at University Hospital in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Mr. Copeland was born on February 13, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of David and Patsy (Johnson) Copeland, Sr.

A graduate of Springfield Local High School, he was self-employed.

He enjoyed his motorcycles and four wheelers.

He is survived by his mother, Patsy Copeland of Canfield; his wife, Carrie; son, David Donald III and daughter, Emma of Kinsman; his sisters, Cheryl Huston and her husband, Terry, of New Middletown and Kelly Bricen and her husband, Scott, of DuBois, Pennsylvania; nieces, Taylor Bricen, Terra Huston Radman and Jennifer Huston Taylor; nephew, Kody Bricen, as well as several great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, David, Sr., who passed away June 8, 2007 and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Private burial will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Hill Crest Cemetery in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, where he will be laid to rest next to his father.

Due to our current health crisis please observe all proper social distancing guidelines. We ask that visitors use masks or facial coverings if attending. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family if they are not staying for the service. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to David.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made towards a fund set up for David’s children. They may be sent in care of the family to the funeral home, PO Box 1, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Donald Copeland Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: