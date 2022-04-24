COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Dishong, 65, of Columbiana, passed away Friday evening, April 22, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.

David was born July 30, 1956, in Salem, a son of Arwood B. and Helen Jean Shears.

He is a South Range High School graduate.

David worked for many years in management at the Holiday Inn in Boardman and apartments in North Jackson.

He was a member of the Rebekahs-Independent Order of Odd Fellows Canfield Lodge #155 and enjoyed working in his yard. He was a very talented handyman, meticulously fixing any electrical or plumbing issue. With his friends, David loved to travel, particularly his cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean.

He is survived by his brother, Donald (Teresa) of North Lima; long-time friend, John Weaver of Columbiana; two aunts, Dolores (Jerry) Hanna of Canfield and Naomi Harris of Macedonia and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the funeral home and again at 10:00 a.m., an hour before the services on Wednesday, April 27, at the funeral home.

